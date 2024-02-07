Voter turnout vital for strengthening democracy: Maleeha Lodhi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Former Pakistani Ambassador to the United Nations, the UK, and the United States, Dr. Maleeha Lodhi, said on Wednesday that the significance of voter turnout would reaffirm public faith in electoral mechanisms.

Speaking to a private news channel, she emphasized the importance of young people utilizing their voting rights and termed it a pathway towards a more robust and inclusive democratic system.

Answering a query about public skepticism towards elections, Dr. Lodhi emphasized that robust youth participation would help dispel rumors and perceptions of disillusionment with the democratic process.

Answering a question, she said that Pakistani voters' opinions matter more than international perspectives, adding that domestic opinions shape the country's democratic path.