Voter Unity Essential To Counter BJP’s Onslaught On IIOJK’ S Identity: Mehbooba Mufti
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has called on the voters of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to remain united and avoid fragmented votes in the so-called assembly elections in the territory.
According to Kashmir Media Service, speaking to reporters in Shopian, Mufti expressed concern over recent developments she believes could impact electoral results. She specifically highlighted the release of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Engineer Rashid, suggesting that the timing of his release raises suspicions and might be a tactic to split votes.
While Mufti welcomed Rashid’ s release but criticized the timing, noting it would have been more beneficial had he been released earlier to participate in Parliamentary elections.
She emphasized that voter unity is crucial to effectively counter the BJP’s threats to Kashmir’s identity, land, and employment opportunities.
Additionally, Mufti questioned the financial backing of AIP’ s campaign activities, suggesting that their ability to organize large rallies and field candidates extensively could be indicative of external support.
When asked about Indian Home Minister Amit Shah’s promise to create five lakh jobs if the BJP is elected in IIOJK, Mufti dismissed it as another false promise. “The BJP had pledged to create two crore jobs annually, yet they haven’t delivered even one crore jobs in the past decade. Their track record of false promises is well established,” she stated.
