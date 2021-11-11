Voters advised to own ECP verification move

The voters have been advised to own and support voter lists' verification programme launched by the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure maximum vote casting aimed at strengthening the democratic process meant to bring change in the governance with use of vote

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The voters have been advised to own and support voter lists' verification programme launched by the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure maximum vote casting aimed at strengthening the democratic process meant to bring change in the governance with use of vote.

The door-to-door verification of voter lists has started in all districts of the city from November 7, like in other parts of the country.

Election Commissioner for District East, Ameen Bashir Ali Qureshi, talking to APP, said voter lists were a basic document for fair and transparent elections. And, he mentioned, after completion of this verification process, the Local Government elections would be held to provide the people with their due right of representation in the governance of the country down from Union Council level.

He advised the voters to ensure correct enrollment of their votes including right place by sending a message on 8300 and tick ' Ok' if one's vote was properly registered. Otherwise, the voters should contact to concerned verifying official for the rectification.

The citizen must realize the importance of vote for change in their life by electing the best available representatives at different tiers of the governance system in the country.

Giving details about preparedness to efficiently execute this very vital verification process of the voter lists in his district, the Election Commissioner said that before its start well-organized training sessions were held at different zones of district East for the field staff and their supervisors.

These sessions had big participation, and were conducted by senior and experienced officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan--- mostly led by him.

These training sessions had unique color as the trainees were teachers of different cadres who knew how to learn and squeeze maximum information which encouraged the trainers, he said.

Ameen Bashir Ali Qureshi shared that the manpower designated for this verification task in district East, were categorized as one Registration Officer, 31 Assistant Registration Officers, 260 Supervisors and 780 Verifying Officials.

Elaborating the plan, he said the district had been divided into four subdivisions, 74 charges, 471 circles and 2761 blocks. The estimated number of households in one block was 150 to 200, and the number of voters in one block to be verified varied from 500 to 1000.

He was confident of very good results from this verification move in the district ; under his guidance and supervision.

He said ECP was using all means and methods to come up with correct voter lists in the country so that the elections process could be further strengthened and streamlined. And, the future elections could be made most credible and very effective tool to further the democratic process and for improved governance in the country which was essential for the socio-economic uplift of the people and progress of the country.