Voters Asked To Verify Registration Status From ECP's SMS Service

Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday asked the voters to check their registration status on new voters' lists by sending SMS with their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to its service 8300.

According to an official of ECP, voters can also get help from the district election offices phone numbers or the ECP helpline, besides its website.

He said that the voters can download Form-21 (registration or transfer of vote), Form-22 (objections or omission of vote) or Form-23 (correction in details) and submit with the respective offices of Form Registration Officers and Assistant Registration Officers.

He said that the updated voter lists have been displayed at the offices of district election commissioners and registration officers for general public. The commission has also updated its SMS service 8300 to assist the public, he added.

He said that ECP's tele-helpline service is also functional at ECP headquarters to provide uninterrupted information to general public round the clock.

This helpline service with having latest digital telephonic system will assist the public while disseminating information in easy and simple way for easy understanding of people both in English and urdu language, he added.

He said that citizens can get any information while calling ECP helpline 051-8848888 and with this they can get response from tele-computerized system.

He said that the ECP while believing on use of latest technology would continue playing its role to educate public through its awareness drives.

He added that under ECP's third five-year strategic plan 2019-23, this tele-helpline service is an effective source of information for a large number of mobile and telephone users across the country.

He said that the chief election commissioner has directed to link the ECP's call centre service with this system so that general public can have direct access to ECP's representatives through telephone call.

The CEC also directed to make necessary arrangements for early inauguration of ECP's online complaint management system for general public, which was started on experimental basis from September 9 this year, he added.

