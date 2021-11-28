UrduPoint.com

Voters Asked To Verify Registration Status From ECP'S SMS For Free

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 04:00 PM

Voters asked to verify registration status from ECP'S SMS for free

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the voters to check their registration status on voters' lists by sending SMS with their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to its service 8300.

According to an official of ECP, the commission has made the free-of-cost SMS service for citizens to check their votes in electoral rolls. Voters can check their votes by sending their CNIC numbers on 8300 till December 15. Earlier, the SMS charges to check the votes were Rs2+tax.

Meanwhile, the first phase of ECP's door-to-door verification of voters to give the list a final shape before the next general elections that started on November 7 would continue till December 6.

The verification process would enable the ECP to timely prepare "transparent and error-free voters' list" for the use in the 2023 elections.

The verification process was aimed at achieving transparency and accuracy in the upcoming general elections in 2023.

The second phase of verification of voters would commence from January 26 next year. All provincial election commissioners would oversee the revision of electoral rolls in their respective provinces.

The public can also register their complaints for corrections in the list, transfer their votes to a permanent or temporary address on their national ID cards.

