UrduPoint.com

Voters Asked To Verify Registration Status On New Electoral Rolls

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Voters asked to verify registration status on new electoral rolls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked voters to check their registration status, on final electoral rolls published recently by the commission, by sending SMS to its service 8300, so that any errors in the voters' lists can be rectified.

An official of ECP told APP that the commission has recently published final electoral rolls after conducting door to door verification campaign started late last year. After verification, the updated voter lists were published by the commission on Oct 7, 2022.

However, the enlisting of new votes, correction, alteration or deletion (of the votes) in the final electoral rolls would continue till announcement of new general elections.

He said the commission has also updated its short messaging service (SMS) 8300 to assist public for necessary corrections, alteration and deletion of votes on electoral lists.

According to ECP, the eligible voter should type his CNIC (Computerised National Identity Card Number) on his mobile without hyphen (-) and send it to 8300. On sending message , an automated response will be received indicating the name of electoral area, block code and serial number.

He said that the updated voter lists have been displayed at the offices of district election commissioners and registration officers for general public.

He said the ECP has established 2080 form receiving centers. Voters can download Form-21 (registration or transfer of vote), Form-22 (objections or omission of vote) or Form-23 (correction in details) and submit with the respective offices of Form Registration Officers and Assistant Registration Officers. One window Service has been started in the offices of respective district election commissioners for vote enlisting in electoral rolls.

\395

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Mobile Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote SMS

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

2 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

2 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

2 hours ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.