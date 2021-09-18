An awareness seminar on the importance of vote and Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) held here on Saturday

SANGHAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :An awareness seminar on the importance of vote and Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) held here on Saturday.

The seminar was hosted by District Election Commission with the collaboration of a social welfare organization HANDS, said a handout issued here.

The objective of the seminar was to create awareness among Marvi (Polio) workers about the importance of vote and CNIC besides educating rural women about the use of right of vote.

Addressing the seminar, District Election Commissioner Naeem-u-Rehman and Manager HANDS Mansoor Memon said Marvi polio workers during anti-polio campaign will apprise women about the use of right of vote effectively and wisely as the turn-out in elections make their vote count for the right candidates.