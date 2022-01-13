Voters' awareness seminar held in Nawabshah

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :A series of awareness seminars started by District Election Commissioner Office District Shaheed Benazirabad for the awareness of voters of the district specially youth.

In this regard an Awareness Program was arranged at Government Islamia Girls Higher Secondary School Nawabshah.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Election Commissioner Pervez Ahmed Kalwar informed girl students about the strength of democratic system, importance of vote and how to exclude the vote.

He said that students of the age 18 and above shall enter their votes in the voters list and play a role for the strengthening of democratic system.

Motivating students, the Regional Election Commissioner invited students to step forward for the entry of their vote apart from the entry of votes of their family members and area residents.

He said that registration votes would help to exercise their right of franchise for electing a suitable representative.

He said that in order to conduct transparent elections, the Election Commission is striving to compile electoral transparent and error free lists.

Speaking on the occasion, School Principal Nasreen Malik, Shabana Naz Siddiqui, Humaira Meer, Shahnaz Lakho and others informed students regarding registration of vote and its use. The seminar was also attended by Masroor Memon, Awais Qureshi, school teachers and students in large number.