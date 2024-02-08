Open Menu

Voters Defy Snow To Cast Ballots In Upper Parts Of Hazara Division

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Despite heavy snowfall and severe cold gripping the hilly areas of Hazara division the general elections proceed smoothly in all polling stations operational on Thursday.

Tourist destinations like Kaghan, Shugran, Paras, Mahandri, Bhunjga, Jreed, Thandiani, Nathiagali, Changla Gali, and Donga Gali, Alai, and others were snow hit and weather conditions were severe, yet both women and men are exercising their voting rights at these stations.

Residents of the area, though facing challenges posed by heavy snowfall and long walking distances, are committed in fulfilling their national duty by participating in the electoral process.

Despite the difficulty, voters are determined to have their voices heard.

Security measures are firmly in place at the polling stations, ensuring the safety and integrity of the voting process. Despite the isolation and heavy snowfall, roads leading to the polling stations remain clear, facilitating the turnout of voters from snow-covered areas in the hilly regions.

