Voters’ Education Committee Meeting Held In Jhol
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the voters’ education committee was held in Jhol city under the chairmanship of District Election Commissioner Sanghar Muhammad Sarwar.
The meeting was attended by chairman town committee Jhol Rana Rashid, committee members, youth, women, transgender persons and representatives of minority communities.
On this occasion, a comprehensive strategy was discussed to ensure vote registration and participation in the electoral process for all citizens.
Moreover, awareness campaigns in educational institutions and effective registration of women and transgender voters in particular were also discussed.
Speaking on the occasion, the District Election Commissioner emphasized special efforts to register women and transgender voters.
He stated that awareness sessions were being conducted in schools, colleges and public places to highlight the importance of voting and registration.
Chairman town committee Jhol Rana Rashid stressed that voting was a fundamental pillar of democracy.
He urged citizens to not only ensure their voter registration but also actively participate in elections to contribute to national development.
Committee members, including Hissal Maryam, Nadia Chohan, Principal of higher secondary school Shakeela, Election Officer Muhammad Umair, Saima Sattar and others reaffirmed their commitment to organizing seminars in schools and colleges to raise awareness about the significance of voting.
Recent Stories
LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman
Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..
Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale
Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..
Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..
COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference
Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman36 seconds ago
-
Voters’ education committee meeting held in Jhol6 minutes ago
-
‘Women Empowerment Ride’ held to promote self-reliance6 minutes ago
-
Two held stealing manhole covers6 minutes ago
-
Football & volleyball tournaments from Feb 206 minutes ago
-
Fourth Int'l conference on sustainable utilization of natural resources begins at NCEG16 minutes ago
-
Promotion of literature, culture on top priority: Governor Kundi16 minutes ago
-
3 liquor suppliers, 3 illegal arms owners held16 minutes ago
-
Inspector Iram brings honour for Police, wins 2 gold medals in Fitness Challenge26 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi holds open Courts to address citizens' grievances26 minutes ago
-
25 wholesalers arrested in pre-Ramadan market crackdown26 minutes ago
-
Balochistan ministers condemn terrorist incident in Barkhan26 minutes ago