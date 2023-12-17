Voters eye on political parties' manifestos for generation of employment, education opportunities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) In democratic setups all over the world including Pakistan, manifestos play a significant role in deciding the fate of political and religious parties during general election and take the countries forward on path of prosperity.

Prior to general election, political leaders announce their parties manifestos for information of millions of electorates about their future programs and priorities for well being of masses and resolution of the country's problems if voted to power.

Despite announcement of the election schedule by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), most of political and religious parties have yet to announce its manifestos.

"The people of KP eagerly awaited of the political parties' manifestos for solution of their problems such as unemployment, poverty, price hike and illiteracy," said Professor Dr H.R.Hilali, former Chairman Political Science Department, University of Peshawar while talking to APP.

"Except PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has recently announced key points of his party's election manifesto including construction of three million houses for poor, launching of welfare cards for labourers, patients and farmers besides increasing BISP assistance during various public addresses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the other political parties have yet to announced salient features of manifestos and long delay in this regard may counterproductive for it to attract voters during election campaigns," he said.

He said that thousands of graduate voters wanted dignfied jobs and any political party have a solid program for employment creation would take an edge over others on February 8, 2024.

Dr Hilali said that unfortunately, unemployment has increased in last few decades in the country due to lackluster approach of the past governments.

He claimed that unemployment rate in Pakistan was 6.42 percent in 2022, a 0.08 percent increase from 2021 while in 2020 it was 6.55 percent, showing a 1.72 percent increase from 2019 besides 4.83 percent in 2018, a 0.75 percent increase from 2018.

He said over 21 million voters were added to the electoral rolls since 2018 elections in Pakistan where the number of women voters had swelled from 46.73 million in last polls to 58.47 million in 2023 due to population explosion that put extra burden on all resources besides increasing unemployment and illiteracy.

He said the number of male voters had jumped from 59.22 million in 2018 to 68.50 million till July 25, 2023. ECP statistics further revealed that approximately 127 million registered voters would exercise their right of franchise in the upcoming general election out of whom about 72.

31 million (56.9pc) were registered in Punjab, 26.65 million in Sindh (21pc), 21.69 million voters (17.1pc) in KP while 5.28 million ( 4.2pc) in Balochistan.

In Pakistan, the total registered voters in 2018 was 106 million including 59.22 million male and 46.73 million female voters, showing a 12.49 million deference between both sexes while in July this year its number jumped to a record 127 million.

This significant difference of 12.49 million were further increased to an all time high of 12.72 million when 62.55 million men and 49.83 million women were found eligible to cast vote next year.

The ECP statistics has disclosed that there were around 57.1 million youth aged between 18 and 35, making up 45pc of those, who are eligible to vote.

The number of voters aged 36 to 45 years comes to 27.79 million ie 21.88pc and the two age groups if seen together comprise 84.81 million voters or two-third of the total 127 million voters in Pakistan.

Dr Hilali said that young voters, especially females representing nearly 50 percent of the population , would be a key factor in deciding fate of political parties on February 8 election.

He said that about 22 million children aged 5-16 years were still out-of-schools (OSC) in the country including 4.7 million in KP due to poverty and socioeconomic imbalances and bringing them under education net would be a big challenge for future political government.

Senior PMN leader, Wajid Ali Khan said that eradication of price hike, promoting industrialization for jobs creations for youth and improving economy would our priority areas if voted to power.

He claimed that a political party that came into power with tall claims of providing 10 million jobs and construct 5 million houses for poor before 2018 election were failed to honor its manfesto.

Young voters Umar Khayam, Ehtisham Qaiser and Zeeshan Khan who eagerly await to poll their first vote in February 8, 2024 General Election, said that political parties with solution of problems of unemployment, illiteracy and inflation would get a clear edge over others.

They expressed the hope that political parties would soon announce manifesto with workable programs for education of voters.

The experts urged political parties and people to get unite for election to take democracy to the safe shores.

