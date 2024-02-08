Voters Foil Terrorists Bid To Sabotage Polling Process, Says Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Voters foil terrorists bid to sabotage polling process, says minister
Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Thursday said that polling process continues peacefully across the province as voters have foiled the terrorists’ bid to sabotage the polling.
Talking to the media, he said, “Alhamdulliah, polling is going on peacefully across Balochistan from 8:00 a.m. People are out to exercise their right to vote and choose representatives for provincial and national assemblies.
“The miscreants faced a crushing defeat both in Pashtun and Blouch-dominated areas of the province.
The anti-peace elements are not the representatives of the brave people of Balochistan,” he emphasized.
The minister, expressing grave sympathies with the bereaved families of Pishin and Qila Saifullah ghastly incidents, deplored that miscreants tried to target the Pashtun-majority areas to influence the election process, but they failed in their nefarious designs.
Armed groups who want to destabilize Balochistan are proxies of neighbouring countries.
APP/ask.
