Open Menu

Voter's Gender Gap Reduced To 7.4pc; Minister For Law And Justice And Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 06:47 PM

Voter's gender gap reduced to 7.4pc; Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday told the National Assembly that the gender gap between male and female voters had dropped to 7.4 percent in 2024 from 11.8 percent in 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday told the National Assembly that the gender gap between male and female voters had dropped to 7.4 percent in 2024 from 11.8 percent in 2018.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice, he said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in collaboration with the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), had identified the gender gap in 113 districts of the country, adding the gap had been reduced to less than 10 percent in 83 districts.

He added the government was extending all possible cooperation to ECP and NADRA in this regard and hoped that the gender gap would witness a further decrease soon with the efforts and cooperation of NADRA and ECP.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Nelson Azeem replying to another Calling Attention Notice, told the Lower House of the Parliament that there was no shortage of medical equipment, including essential items like ventilators, ultrasound, HIV, HCV, MRI testing and others in any hospitals of the Federal capital area including PIMS and Polyclinic hospitals.

Recent Stories

WHO regrets United States’ announcement of inten ..

WHO regrets United States’ announcement of intent to withdraw

6 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization ..

Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization & Board of Investment Abdul A ..

4 minutes ago
 The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) law conferen ..

The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) law conference on 24th

4 minutes ago
 Health Advisor calls for accountability, improved ..

Health Advisor calls for accountability, improved performance

4 minutes ago
 South Korea's suspended president attends impeachm ..

South Korea's suspended president attends impeachment hearing

4 minutes ago
 GCU honors co-curricular excellence at 23rd convoc ..

GCU honors co-curricular excellence at 23rd convocation

4 minutes ago
Voter's gender gap reduced to 7.4pc; Minister for ..

Voter's gender gap reduced to 7.4pc; Minister for Law and Justice and Human Righ ..

4 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to provide technical training to Bal ..

Efforts afoot to provide technical training to Balochistan Levies Force: DG

4 minutes ago

Hania Aamir’s playful response to Rakhi Sawant’s dance challenge goes viral

12 minutes ago
 Suthra Punjab programme reviewed

Suthra Punjab programme reviewed

8 minutes ago
 EPA makes uniform mandatory for field officers

EPA makes uniform mandatory for field officers

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) ..

Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmad Bharth chairs mee ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan