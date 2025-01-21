Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday told the National Assembly that the gender gap between male and female voters had dropped to 7.4 percent in 2024 from 11.8 percent in 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday told the National Assembly that the gender gap between male and female voters had dropped to 7.4 percent in 2024 from 11.8 percent in 2018.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice, he said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in collaboration with the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), had identified the gender gap in 113 districts of the country, adding the gap had been reduced to less than 10 percent in 83 districts.

He added the government was extending all possible cooperation to ECP and NADRA in this regard and hoped that the gender gap would witness a further decrease soon with the efforts and cooperation of NADRA and ECP.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Nelson Azeem replying to another Calling Attention Notice, told the Lower House of the Parliament that there was no shortage of medical equipment, including essential items like ventilators, ultrasound, HIV, HCV, MRI testing and others in any hospitals of the Federal capital area including PIMS and Polyclinic hospitals.