Voters throng polling stations in D.I.Khan

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :As less than two hours left in expiry of the scheduled polling time 5p.m, voters thronged to polling stations here on Sunday afternoon where long queues were being seen.

Great rush of voters are being witnessed at all urban and rural polling stations where people, women, youth and seniors citizens are exercising their right of franchise in a free, fair and transparent manner.

The candidates have setup booths outside of the polling stations for education of young voters.

Political observers are expecting one on one contest between PTI and JUIF candidates for DI Khan tehsil mayor seat.

Votes counting would start soon after 5pm. However, voters in premises of polling stations would be allowed to cast votes.