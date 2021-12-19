UrduPoint.com

Voters Throng Polling Stations In D.I.Khan

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :As less than two hours left in expiry of the scheduled polling time 5p.m, voters thronged to polling stations here on Sunday afternoon where long queues were being seen.

Great rush of voters are being witnessed at all urban and rural polling stations where people, women, youth and seniors citizens are exercising their right of franchise in a free, fair and transparent manner.

The candidates have setup booths outside of the polling stations for education of young voters.

Political observers are expecting one on one contest between PTI and JUIF candidates for DI Khan tehsil mayor seat.

Votes counting would start soon after 5pm. However, voters in premises of polling stations would be allowed to cast votes.

More Stories From Pakistan

