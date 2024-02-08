Open Menu

Voters Throng To Polling Stations In Swat, Buner, Shangla Despite Cold Weather Conditions

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Voters throng to polling stations in Swat, Buner, Shangla despite cold weather conditions

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Despite cold weather conditions, the voters thronged to polling stations in Swat, Shangla and Buner districts on Thursday afternoon and casting votes in a free and peaceful atmosphere.

Polling stations at Mingora City, Amankot, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Bahrain, Madain, Khwazakhiela, Saidu Sharif in Swat, Sorwari, Daggar, Elum in Buner district and Bisham, Chakesar and Puran in Shangla are flooded with voters after Zuhar prayer.

Great enthusiasm was being witnessed among youth and women voters besides people of all walks of life in these mountainous districts. The voters come to polling stations in cars, Datsun, rickshaws, pickups, motorcycles and bicycles and poll their votes.

Rickshaw driver, Ahmad Yousafzai after casting a vote at Govt High school Saidu Sharif polling station told APP that he came here to poll his first vote in any election.

"I have voted in favour of a candidate after seeing his past performance record and party manifesto hoping that his vote may bring positive change," he told APP.

On NA 4 Swat-III, tough candidates were expected among Awami National Party (ANP) Saleem Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Kamal Khan and Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf Parliamentarians Vice Chairman and former Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan of PTIP.

Sohail Sultan who was backed by PTI, Rahimullah of the JUI-F, Fazal Subhan of the Jamaat-i-Islami, Mohammad Raza Khan of the Tahrik Labaik Pakistan and Malik Zada of the Pakhtunkhwa National Awami Party can also surprise many.

The polling would continue till 5 p.m without a break. However, voters in the premises of polling stations would be allowed to cast votes after expiry of the voting time.

Police and law enforcement agencies were deployed for the security of voters outside of polling stations in these districts besides Malakand and Dir districts.

Bringing arms and ammunition besides electric devices inside polling stations was not allowed.

The computerized Identity Cards were mandatory for the casting of votes.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Weather Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Awami National Party Swat Vote Driver Saidu Bahrain Dir Malakand Shangla Daggar Buner Mingora Pakistan Peoples Party May Women Prayer All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-4 P

Recent Stories

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

1 hour ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

1 hour ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

1 hour ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

13 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

14 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

14 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

14 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan