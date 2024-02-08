Voters throng to polling stations in Swat, Buner, Shangla despite cold weather conditions

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Despite cold weather conditions, the voters thronged to polling stations in Swat, Shangla and Buner districts on Thursday afternoon and casting votes in a free and peaceful atmosphere.
Polling stations at Mingora City, Amankot, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Bahrain, Madain, Khwazakhiela, Saidu Sharif in Swat, Sorwari, Daggar, Elum in Buner district and Bisham, Chakesar and Puran in Shangla are flooded with voters after Zuhar prayer.
Great enthusiasm was being witnessed among youth and women voters besides people of all walks of life in these mountainous districts. The voters come to polling stations in cars, Datsun, rickshaws, pickups, motorcycles and bicycles and poll their votes.
Rickshaw driver, Ahmad Yousafzai after casting a vote at Govt High school Saidu Sharif polling station told APP that he came here to poll his first vote in any election.
"I have voted in favour of a candidate after seeing his past performance record and party manifesto hoping that his vote may bring positive change," he told APP.
On NA 4 Swat-III, tough candidates were expected among Awami National Party (ANP) Saleem Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Kamal Khan and Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf Parliamentarians Vice Chairman and former Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan of PTIP.
Sohail Sultan who was backed by PTI, Rahimullah of the JUI-F, Fazal Subhan of the Jamaat-i-Islami, Mohammad Raza Khan of the Tahrik Labaik Pakistan and Malik Zada of the Pakhtunkhwa National Awami Party can also surprise many.
The polling would continue till 5 p.m without a break. However, voters in the premises of polling stations would be allowed to cast votes after expiry of the voting time.
Police and law enforcement agencies were deployed for the security of voters outside of polling stations in these districts besides Malakand and Dir districts.
Bringing arms and ammunition besides electric devices inside polling stations was not allowed.
The computerized Identity Cards were mandatory for the casting of votes.
