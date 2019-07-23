Voters turnout in erstwhile Fata election remain 26.2pc: ECP

The turnout of female voters in the erstwhile Fata elections remained satisfactory and participation of all stakeholders in electoral process is a good omen for strengthening of democracy in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The turnout of female voters in the erstwhile Fata elections remained satisfactory and participation of all stakeholders in electoral process is a good omen for strengthening of democracy in the country.

In the recently held elections in erstwhile Fata for 16 general seats of KP Assembly, a significant increase in female voters has been witnessed in some Constituencies. The male and female voters have actively exercised their right of franchise due to efforts of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), media and civil society, says ECP press release.

The overall turned out of polled votes remained 26.2pc including male voters ratio 31.4pc and women voters 18.6pc.

The ratio male polled vote remained 71.3pc and female ration 28.

6pc. The high turned out of female voters was witnessed in PK 109 Kurram-II where turnout remained 44.5 pc which was higher than Chitral constituency during 2018 general election.

Provincial Election Commissioner Pir Maqbool Ahmed said it strongly reflected trust of all stakeholders in electoral process and is a major step forward towards strengthening of democratic system.

The PEC appreciated the efforts of ECP's genders wing to persuade voters' especially female voters for polling of votes.

He said holding of election in tribal districts was a challenge and was successfully meet as elections process has been completed with effective coordination and cooperation among ECP officers, district administration, security agencies and support of political parties and civil society.