Voters Urged To Verify Voter Status By Texting 8300

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Eligible voters can verify their registration status on the voter lists by texting their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 8300 as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is permitting citizens to register, transfer, or rectify their voting information until October 25th.

According to an ECP official, after sending SMS to 8300, an automated response will be generated, furnishing information such as the name of the electoral area, block code, and serial number. Each registered voter has the option to verify their details by visiting the District Election Commissioner’s office in their respective area, where the complete electoral roll is accessible. The addresses and contact information for the DEC’s offices across the four provinces can be found on the Election Commission’s website. He mentioned that voters have the option to download Form-21 (for voter registration or transfer), Form-22 (for raising objections or addressing omissions in voting), and Form-23 (for correcting personal details).

These forms can then be submitted to the appropriate offices of Form Registration Officers and Assistant Registration Officers. He mentioned that citizens can obtain information by dialling the ECP helpline at 051-8848888, where they will receive responses from a tele-computerized system. It is important to mention here that the ECP had removed restrictions on voter lists nationwide, enabling eligible individuals to register, transfer or update their voting information until October 25th.

The ECP suspended the electoral rolls on July 20th this year by utilizing clause 39 of the Election Act 2017. He called upon all eligible citizens to verify the accuracy of their voter registration, make necessary modifications, and process any transfers to align their details with their computerized national identity card information by October 25, 2023.

