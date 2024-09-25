Votes Are Primary Evidence Of Election Results: CJP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has observed in a judgment that casted votes are the Primary evidence of the election results and what is recorded by a Presiding Officer or a Returning Officer in the requisite forms is not final.
The top court issued a four page written judgment regarding dismissal of an appeal against election results in PB-14 Nasirabad Balochistan. The verdict is authored by the chief justice of Pakistan.
It said, “The Presiding Officer of each polling station after the closer of elections counts the votes and is then required to prepare Form-45. The Returning Officer after receipt of all the Form-45s from the Presiding Officers calculates the votes and issues Form-47.”
The order said, “The learned Judge of the Tribunal independently examined the case from all angles and attended to the allegations levelled by the appellant and correctly concluded that his allegations were not established, and that the election results were fair.
”
“Therefore, the impugned judgment is upheld and this appeal is dismissed”, it read.
The order said, the winning candidate is emerges as victorious having received 1,919 more votes than the appellant.
The court said, “A candidate may request for recounting of the votes, and if such request is allowed, the votes are recounted, after issuance of notice to all the candidates, and recounting takes place in the presence of all those who elect to attend. If there is a dispute in this regard the actual votes which were cast determine the controversy. However, needless to state, if the seal of the bags/packets are found to be broken or tampered with the sanctity of votes therein stands compromised. This, however, was not the case of the appellant.”
Recent Stories
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PITB launches Global IT certifications programme7 minutes ago
-
PILDAT calls out regulatory gaps in political finance, urges reforms in latest report16 minutes ago
-
PM address at SDG Moment 2024: a clarion call for global unity against pressing challenges16 minutes ago
-
112 properties sealed in LDA mega operation17 minutes ago
-
IFA shuts down ketchup unit, seizes 1,900 kg of adulterated sauces17 minutes ago
-
Havaldar Naasir laid to rest with military honours17 minutes ago
-
FESCO redress 1,049 complaints in open courts27 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad involves with citizens under open door policy27 minutes ago
-
No notification issued regarding appointment of new CJP: Law Ministry37 minutes ago
-
DC chairs review meeting on monthly performance37 minutes ago
-
Three drug traffickers held46 minutes ago
-
Int'l conference on 'Endangered Languages' begins at AIOU46 minutes ago