Votes awareness drive underway

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan Sargodha division has set up 1059 display centers for the information of current votes status of people.

In the display centers citizens can register, enter and exit their vote.

Talking to the media here Tuesday, Regional election Commissioner Sargodha division Amir Javed said that Election teams from these display centers had also formed to keep aware the villagers, lawyers, judges, teachers and people from all walk of life about the registration, entry and other necessary information from election related.

Amir Javed further said the teams would go door-to-door to guidecitizens and villagers about election process.

The awareness drive would continue till June 19, 2022, he added.