Votes Polling Starts In 17 Districts Of KP For LG Elections

Sun 19th December 2021 | 09:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The votes polling process in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP) for local government elections was started here on Sunday.

The polling was started at 8:00 a.m. and will continue till 5:00 p.m. without break.

Over 77,000 policemen and law enforcers were deployed outside of polling stations and booths for security of voters.

Quick Response Force's personnel were deployed to 'nearby areas of responsibility' for immediately responding to any untoward situation on the election day.

A total 9,223 polling stations and 28,892 polling booths were setup out of which 4,188 polling stations were declared sensitive and 2,507 most sensitive.

CCTV cameras have been installed on sensitive and most sensitive polling stations and display of arms or carrying of weapons and electronic devices including mobile phones inside polling stations were not allowed.

Over 12.668 million registered voters including 7,015,767 male and 5,653,095 female would decide fate of 37,752 candidates contesting for different seats in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts in the first phase.

