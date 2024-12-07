Voting, a path to national welfare and a better future for all: Zulfiqar Ahmed

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Regional Election Commissioner of Hazara Division, Zulfiqar Ahmed Saturday has emphasized the fundamental role of voting in strengthening democracy, stating that the power of the vote ensures the people's voice shapes the nation's future.

In a press release issued on Saturday, Zulfiqar Ahmed highlighted the undeniable importance of voting as a means to uphold democratic principles. He noted that the day serves as a reminder of the vital role citizens play in the democratic process.

"Voting is the Primary means through which citizens participate in the democratic process," he said. "It empowers individuals to influence government decisions, shape policies, and determine the overall direction of the country.

The election commissioner underscored that voting is more than a right it is a civic duty. He explained that by casting their votes, citizens hold leaders accountable for their actions and decisions.

He said that participation in elections promotes good governance and allows the public to challenge policies or practices that go against the public interest.

"Through voting, individuals contribute to the collective welfare of the nation and help shape a better future for all," Zulfiqar Ahmed remarked, urging all eligible citizens to fulfil their responsibility and participate in the upcoming elections.

He concluded by reiterating that a robust voter turnout is essential for a strong, fair, and transparent democratic process.

