Voting begins amid tight security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The process of general elections 2024 has started and it will continue till 5:00 p.m. without break.

Security is tight regarding the general elections.

Police, Pakistan Army and Rangers are busy monitoring the security process during the election process.

Divisional control was established under the supervision of Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah.

DRO Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi is personally monitoring the election process.

APP/mwq