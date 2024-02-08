Open Menu

Voting Begins Amid Tight Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Voting begins amid tight security

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The process of general elections 2024 has started and it will continue till 5:00 p.m. without break.

Security is tight regarding the general elections.

Police, Pakistan Army and Rangers are busy monitoring the security process during the election process.

Divisional control was established under the supervision of Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah.

DRO Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi is personally monitoring the election process.

APP/mwq

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Army Rangers Hyderabad P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

40 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

1 hour ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

9 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

10 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

10 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

10 hours ago
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

10 hours ago
 Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

10 hours ago
 Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks i ..

Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls

10 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate ..

Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results

10 hours ago
 UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin ..

UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve

10 hours ago
 Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lu ..

Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan