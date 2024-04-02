Open Menu

Voting Begins To Elect Two Senators

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Voting begins to elect two senators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Voting commenced on Tuesday in the National Assembly Hall to elect two Senators, one for the general and one for the technocrat seat in the Federal Capital.

Polling will continue till 4 p.m.

PPP has nominated Mehmoodul Hassan for the general seat, while the PML-N has put forward Muhammad Ihsaq Dar for the technocrat seat.

The Sunni Ittehad Council has nominated Farzand Hussain and Raja Ansar Mehmood.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

8 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

11 hours ago
 Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

11 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

11 hours ago
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

11 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

11 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

11 hours ago
 Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ..

Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban

11 hours ago
 Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal c ..

Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications

11 hours ago
 More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanm ..

More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanmar-China joint operation

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan