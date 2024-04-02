Voting begins to elect two senators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Voting commenced on Tuesday in the National Assembly Hall to elect two Senators, one for the general and one for the technocrat seat in the Federal Capital.

Polling will continue till 4 p.m.

PPP has nominated Mehmoodul Hassan for the general seat, while the PML-N has put forward Muhammad Ihsaq Dar for the technocrat seat.

The Sunni Ittehad Council has nominated Farzand Hussain and Raja Ansar Mehmood.