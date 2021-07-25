UrduPoint.com
Voting Continues Smoothly Following Guidelines Of AJK EC: CM's Aide

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Voting continues smoothly following guidelines of AJK EC: CM's aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minster on Information, Kamran Bangash on Sunday said voting process for Azad Kashmir legislative assembly's elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in progress smoothly and peacefully.

He clarified that he had not visited any polling station and all the necessary steps had been taken to ensure smooth, fair and impartial electoral process in KP. He was reacting to the allegations of PPP regarding holding of Azad Kashmir legislative assembly's elections.

He said that polling camps have been setup following guidelines of AJK Election Commission and voting process was underway in smooth and impartial way.

He said that provincial government has a record of impartiality in elections and norms of decency and mutual respect in elections have been further strengthen under the leadership of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan.

He said that our political opponents were frenzied and in disarray adding that they would face crushing defeat in elections. He said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan has raised voice for Kashmiri brethren at every available forum adding struggle for rights of Kashmiris would continue in future.

