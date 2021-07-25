UrduPoint.com
Voting For AJK General Elections Concludes; Counting Starts

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Voting for AJK general elections concludes; counting starts

Muzaffarabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The voting process for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections concluded on Sunday evening and the counting of ballots has started.

The polling started at 8 AM and continued uninterrupted up to 5 PM.

There were over 3.22 million Kashmiri registered voters and the polling was kicked off on Sunday morning for 11th AJK general elections in all 45 Constituencies amid tight security arrangements.

3,220,793 including 1,752,788 male and 1,468,005 female voters were eligible to elect 45 members of AJK Legislative Assembly.

The polling process for AJK elections also began at 8 AM in all four provinces of Pakistan for 12 seats.

Over 40,000 security personnel including Pak Army, FC, Rangers and police were deployed in all constituencies of AJK to ensure a peaceful atmosphere for the polling process.

Out of total, 2,817,090 were registered voters in 33 constituencies of the AJK assembly. Of the remaining voters, 373,652 were registered in the six constituencies representing the refugees from occupied Jammu and 29,804 were registered in the six constituencies representing the refugees from occupied Kashmir Valley.

These 12 constituencies representing refugees from occupied Jammu and Kashmir Valley had a total of 403,456 registered voters in four provinces of Pakistan.

AJK Election Commission had finalized foolproof arrangements to hold free, fair, and transparent elections.

All out security arrangements had also been made so that the voters could cast their vote in a peaceful manner without any fear and pressure.

The Kashmiris living in different areas of Pakistan also exercised their vote to choose their candidates on 12 constituencies meant of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in various parts of Pakistan.

A total of 587 candidates were contesting the elections in 33 constituencies of Azad Kashmir districts and 121 candidates on 12 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in Pakistan.

Nearly 5118 polling stations had been set up in all three divisions of AJK, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, and Mirpur.

