UrduPoint.com

Voting For CM Slot On Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Voting for CM slot on Sunday

The voting in the Punjab Assembly (PA) will be held tomorrow (Sunday) to elect new leader of the house following Usman Buzdar's resignation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :The voting in the Punjab Assembly (PA) will be held tomorrow (Sunday) to elect new leader of the house following Usman Buzdar's resignation.

The Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday presided over the session which was held after four hours delay amid sloganeering from both opposition and treasury benches.

The session began with the recitation from the Holy Quran followed by Naat-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him).

The session was subsequently adjourned till 11:30 a.m tomorrow.

Nomination papers for the slot of chief ministership had been submitted in the office of the assembly secretary.

The voting process would be carried out through the parliamentary mode of open division of the house.

Hamza Shahbaz was a candidate for the chief ministership of muttahida opposition while Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the slot.

The assembly secretariat had issued standard operating procedures for the assembly business.

As per the agenda the entry of the guest along with the members of the assembly was banned.

No member of the assembly was allowed to take cell phone inside the house and the same would be handed over to the security while women members were also not allowed to take their handbags inside the house and submit the same to the security.

The members had been directed to bring their CNICs and assembly cards with them on the day of voting.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Prime Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Business Same Women Sunday From Punjab Assembly Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi to succeed with thumping majority

Pervaiz Elahi to succeed with thumping majority

1 minute ago
 ISD emerges as apex platform for debate on regiona ..

ISD emerges as apex platform for debate on regional security: Dr Moeed

1 minute ago
 Sri Lanka Introduces Island-Wide Curfew Amid Publi ..

Sri Lanka Introduces Island-Wide Curfew Amid Public Unrest

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announces two m ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announces two months remission to jail inmate ..

1 minute ago
 Buzdar attends PA session, meets MPAs

Buzdar attends PA session, meets MPAs

4 minutes ago
 Administrator Karachi takes notice of reported inc ..

Administrator Karachi takes notice of reported incident of Karachi Zoo

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.