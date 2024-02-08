Voting For General Elections-2024 Begins In Hyderabad
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process for General Elections 2024 started here on Thursday in different areas of the Hyderabad district including Qasimabad, Latifabad, Hussainabad, Naseem Nagar and others.
Voting started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm without any break.
As many as 1,225,147 voters, including 662,713 male and 562,434 female voters, are registered to cast their votes to elect 3 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and 6 Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs).
According to data shared by an Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) official here on Saturday, 883 polling stations comprising 3219 booths were set up, of which 1700 will be for male and 1519 for female voters.
