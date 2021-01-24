Voting for most impactful person, works of decade continuing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :An online voting process across the world is under way currently for the topmost 20 impactful persons and works, shortlisted by an international organisation, 'Impact Hallmarks', on the basis of the impact value the persons or the works hold.

Pakistan's well-known philanthropist and humanitarian Bilquis Edhi, and the scientific revelations of a Pakistani scientist, have also been shortlisted from among 1.6 million persons and works by the web-based organisation.

According to Lt-Col (retd) Azhar Saleem, the senior coordinating officer at SAARC-ASEAN Post-Doctoral Academia, the finalists are the qualified contenders from well over 190 countries and Bilquis Edhi has been shortlisted for the prestigious title 'Person of the Decade'. The scientific discovery 'Magneto Hydro Tropism (MHT)', a breakthrough in the field of disability prevention, the IRT Model, and COVID-19 risk reduction (COVID-RR) Schematic Overview' by AOPDA's P. I. Professor Aurangzeb Hafi were shortlisted for the title of 'Bidecadal Impacts'.

The top 20 finalists include: Ban Ki Moon, Bilquis Edhi, Engin Altan Düzyatan, François Englert, Fritjof Capra, Graca Machel, Greta Thunberg, Jacinda Ardern, Kofi Annan, Muang Zarni, Nitesh Jangir, Oxfam International, Peter Higgs, Professor Yanghee Lee, Rayvon Stewart, SIDC – Solar Influence Data Analysis Centre, Stephen Soldz, Steve Brachmann, and Tzu Chi Foundation.

All concerned are logging onto website www.impacthallmarks.org selecting the persons and works of their choice through their vote in four different sections and categories based on 20 themes.

Some voters have also complained about the problems they faced in completing the online polling process in certain regions in the country and abroad.

The senior coordinating officer said that like in various regions of the world, people in Pakistan are also taking part in the polling process enthusiastically. When the Impact Hallmarks released the list of the shortlisted impactful person almost a week ago, the media in Pakistan highlighted the distinctions secured by the two Pakistanis at a large scale. The television channels made it part of their bulletins and newspapers published the news items widely.

A large number of youtube-based channels and web-based publications translated the news items into urdu language also to inform the audience and readers about importance the polling process, which would continue till January 25, when the final titles of the 'Person of the Decade' and the works of 'Bidecadal Impacts' would be announced.