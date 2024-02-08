Voting in Hyderabad continues peacefully

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Voters have started reaching the polling stations to exercise their right of franchise and the election of the candidates for three national and six Sindh provincial assembly seats.

Though the polling started at 8 a.m. on Thursday, the turnout was low during the early hours; however, with the passage of time, the arrival of male and female voters increased at the polling stations.

The workers and supporters of the contesting candidates were busy picking up the voters from their residences and bringing them to the polling stations, where they also established reception camps outside the polling stations to guide the voters about the stamping on ballot papers.

The process of casting votes is being carried out in a peaceful atmosphere, and until the filing of the news, no untoward incident has so far been reported from the district.

The polling, which started at 8 a.m. in almost all polling stations, would continue till 5 p.m. without any break.