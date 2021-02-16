Voting on by-election of two Sindh, one Balochistan Assembly begins today

(@fidahassanain)

Strict security arrangements have been made for the voters, candidates and polling staff in all three constituencies in Sindh and Balochistan.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2021) Voting for by-polls on two Sindh Assembly Constituencies and one Balochistan Assembly constituency started on Tuesday.

The strict security arrangements were made for the by polls in two constituencies including PS-88 Karachi and PS-43 Sanghar. There was also high security for Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-20 Pishin.

The polling started today morning in all three constituencies at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without any interval.

For PS-88 Karachi, at least 108 polling stations were set up in the constituency out of which 36 were declared sensitive while 33 others were declared as the most sensitive.

As many as 20 candidates were contesting by election on vacant seat of PS -88.

For PS-43 Sanghar, all arrangements were finalized for by-polls. The main contest would be held between PTI and PPP candidates while PML-F Chief Pir Pagara extended party’s support for PTI in by-polls.

On seat of PB-20, Balochistan, a very close contest is expected between Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate and joint candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM( PDM). The seact fell vacant after the death of MPA Fazal Agha.