UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Voting On By-election Of Two Sindh, One Balochistan Assembly Begins Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 hours ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 12:36 PM

Voting on by-election of two Sindh, one Balochistan Assembly begins today

Strict security arrangements have been made for the voters, candidates and polling staff in all three constituencies in Sindh and Balochistan.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2021) Voting for by-polls on two Sindh Assembly Constituencies and one Balochistan Assembly constituency started on Tuesday.

The strict security arrangements were made for the by polls in two constituencies including PS-88 Karachi and PS-43 Sanghar. There was also high security for Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-20 Pishin.

The polling started today morning in all three constituencies at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without any interval.

For PS-88 Karachi, at least 108 polling stations were set up in the constituency out of which 36 were declared sensitive while 33 others were declared as the most sensitive.

As many as 20 candidates were contesting by election on vacant seat of PS -88.

For PS-43 Sanghar, all arrangements were finalized for by-polls. The main contest would be held between PTI and PPP candidates while PML-F Chief Pir Pagara extended party’s support for PTI in by-polls.

On seat of PB-20, Balochistan, a very close contest is expected between Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate and joint candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM( PDM). The seact fell vacant after the death of MPA Fazal Agha.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Assembly Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sanghar Pishin All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PS-43 PS-88 PB-20

Recent Stories

Economic, commercial activities in UAE continue po ..

6 minutes ago

NAB Chairman's video scandal: Tayyeba Gul, Farooq ..

7 minutes ago

KP Speaker, DG Sports discuss sports promotion in ..

2 minutes ago

ACE recovers Rs 3.6m from defaulters

2 minutes ago

Taliban Urge US to Stick To Doha Peace Deal a Year ..

2 minutes ago

EU Commissioner Admits 'Mistakes Were Made' in Ire ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.