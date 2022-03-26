Voting on No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan is likely on April 4: Sheikh Rashid

(@Abdulla99267510)

The interior minister says full security will be provided to the public gathering of the opposition in the federal capital.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2022) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said that voting on No-Trust-Motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected on April 4.

Sheikh Rashid expressed the commitment to ensure law and order in the current political situation.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Saturday, he said full security will be provided to the public gathering of the opposition in the Federal capital.

He however said that nobody will be allowed to stage a sit-in and as per the directions of the courts, major roads including Srinagar highway will be kept open.

The Interior Minister said the PML-N’s request to stage the gathering on Srinagar highway has been rejected. He said the Srinagar highway has been handed over to the FC and Rangers for security purpose.

Sheikh Rashid said nobody will be allowed to take law into hands. He said all the political parties should demonstrate maturity and refrain from any political confrontation.

The Interior Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will emerge victorious from the current political situation and his popularity has increased manifold.