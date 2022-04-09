UrduPoint.com

Voting On No-Trust-Motion: Opposition Says No Agreement So Far With Govt

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 09, 2022 | 05:21 PM

Voting on No-Trust-Motion: Opposition says no agreement so far with govt

PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb says only voting on no-trust-motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan has to be done in todays crucial National Assembly session as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that no agreement was reached with government about voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that only voting on no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan has to be done in today’s crucial National Assembly session as per orders of the Supreme Court.

She said, “The NA speaker is violating SC orders by deliberately delaying SC orders,”.

The clarification comes from the united opposition after it surfaced that the government and the opposition parties reached an understanding over the vote on no-trust-motion.

The latest reports say that the opposition and treasury benches have agreed that voting on no-trust motion against PM Khan will take place at 8:00pm.

Ayaz Sadiq, another PML-N leader, also rejected the reports of reaching any understanding with the PTI regarding vote on no-trust-motion.

Sadiq said the message was once again communicated to treasury lawmakers that any move accept for voting on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister is a violation of the SC’s verdict.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Maryam Aurangzeb Muslim From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt. created 5.5 mln jobs during past three years ..

Govt. created 5.5 mln jobs during past three years: Asad Umar

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts flight test of Shah ..

Pakistan successfully conducts flight test of Shaheen-III

20 minutes ago
 Maiz-soybean strip intercropping demonstrative are ..

Maiz-soybean strip intercropping demonstrative area surges to over 400 acre in P ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan to progress through free and fair electio ..

Pakistan to progress through free and fair elections: Bilawal Bhutto

7 minutes ago
 Japan Removes Neo-Nazi Designation of Azov Battali ..

Japan Removes Neo-Nazi Designation of Azov Battalion From International Terroris ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistani Parliament Postpones Vote of No Confiden ..

Pakistani Parliament Postpones Vote of No Confidence in Khan - Reports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.