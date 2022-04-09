Voting on No-Trust-Motion: Opposition says no agreement so far with govt

(@Abdulla99267510)

PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb says only voting on no-trust-motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan has to be done in todays crucial National Assembly session as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that no agreement was reached with government about voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that only voting on no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan has to be done in today’s crucial National Assembly session as per orders of the Supreme Court.

She said, “The NA speaker is violating SC orders by deliberately delaying SC orders,”.

The clarification comes from the united opposition after it surfaced that the government and the opposition parties reached an understanding over the vote on no-trust-motion.

The latest reports say that the opposition and treasury benches have agreed that voting on no-trust motion against PM Khan will take place at 8:00pm.

Ayaz Sadiq, another PML-N leader, also rejected the reports of reaching any understanding with the PTI regarding vote on no-trust-motion.

Sadiq said the message was once again communicated to treasury lawmakers that any move accept for voting on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister is a violation of the SC’s verdict.