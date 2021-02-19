UrduPoint.com
Voting Ongoing In NA-75 Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:40 AM

Voting ongoing in NA-75 Sialkot

DASKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :-:The polling for by-election in Constituency NA-75, Sialkot-IV, Daska started on time at 8.00 am here on Friday amid tight security.

As many as nine candidates were contesting for the seat including --Ali Asjad Malhi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Nosheen Iftikhar Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Muhammad Khalid Sandhu (Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan) and six independent candidates including Muhammad Usman Khaild, Khawaja Asif Raza, Sumaira islam, Syed Haider Jaffery, Syed Shah Faisal and Shamsa Saleem Bukhari.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan, there were a total of 494,003 registered voters, including 273,006 male voters, and 220,997 female voters.

ECP set up 360 polling stations including 106 male polling stations,106 female stations and 148 joint polling stations.

According to ECP, Male and female and joint polling stations were divided into A, B and C categories.

The polling will continue uninterrupted till 5:00 pm.

