Voting PML-N’s Candidate For PM Office Will Be On Our Choice, Terms: Bilawal

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM

The PPP chairman says the dialogue with the PML-N leaders for formation of the governments are still underway.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2024) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said they would cast vote to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for the office of the prime minister on the basis of their own choice and conditions.

Bilawal emphasized the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to make decisions beneficial for the nation, especially in the absence of a clear electoral mandate.

“It is time to work collectively for the country. All stakeholders should sit together,” the PPP chairman while talking to the reporters outside the Supreme Court building in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Bilawal said that their dialogue with the PML-N continued for formation of the governments.

He underscored the necessity for collective action within a democratic framework, acknowledging that despite lacking a majority, the PPP remained committed to serving the public interest and promoting collective governance.

Regarding Maulana Fazl's statements, Bilawal deferred response, stating that the public demanded collaborative leadership.

Expressing hope for justice for his grandfather, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Bilawal denounced his execution as a judicial murder under a dictatorial regime. He stressed that justice, not compensation, was paramount, echoing his mother's pursuit of justice for her father.

He remained optimistic that such travesties would not recur, emphasizing the importance of rectifying historical injustices for the future integrity of the nation.

Bilawal appreciated the Chief Justice's attention to the presidential reference, aiming to rectify historical injustices.

