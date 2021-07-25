Voting process for AJK general elections begins in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Voting process for two seats of Azad Jammu and Kashmir LA-34 Jammu-I and LA-40 Kashmir Valley-I in Karachi commenced on Sunday morning at 30 polling stations established in different areas for Kashmiri refugees.

As many as 1956 male and 1948 female among total 3904 registered voters in Karachi on two seats LA-34 Jammu-I and LA-40 Kashmir Valley-I, would exercise their right of franchise for the general election of AJK.

Polling stations have been established in the areas including Soldier Bazar, Tipu Sultan, Zaman Town, Shah Faisal Coloney, Sharafi Goth, Bin Qasim, Steel Town, Gadap City, Jauharabad, Peerabad and other areas of all seven districts of the megalopolis to facilitate the voters.

The refugees from Azad Jammu and Kashmir Valley settled across the country including Karachi were provided opportunities to exercise their right of vote. These refugees were going to elect 12 members of the AJK's Legislative Assembly on July 25.