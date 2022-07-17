Voting starts at PP-224, PP-228 by-elections in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Polling has started at two Punjab Assembly Constituencies of Lodhran PP-224 and PP-228 for by-elections.

In PP-224 the total number of voters is 232,175 and the main contestants are Zawar Warraich from PML-N and Amir Iqbal Shah from PTI.

In PP-228, the total number of voters is 226,088, and among the main candidates are Nazir Baloch from PML-N, Capt. (retd) Javed Khan from PTI, and independent candidate Rafi Uddin Bukhari.

Police have made security arrangements to ensure peaceful conduct of the polling process.