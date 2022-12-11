UrduPoint.com

Voting Underway In Balochistan's Two Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Voting underway in Balochistan's two districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The voting process is continuing for the local bodies elections in Balochistan's Hub and Lasbela districts as registered voters have started pouring in their respective polling stations to get their favourite candidate elected.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the first phase of local bodies elections is being held in district Lasbela, Hub and Municipal Committee, Haramzai of district Pashin, Balochistan.

The polling started at 8:00 a.m. and will continue till 5:00 p.m. without any break.

The ECP has already finalised all required arrangements.

There are a total of 272,323 registered voters in these two districts, with 153,236 male and 119,087 female voters. There are 259 polling stations and 690 polling booths to facilitate the voters.

While, some 6,151 male and 4,739 female voters are set to choose their representatives for municipal committee, Haramzai, Pishin, District.

As many as 13 polling stations and 30 polling booths have been set up for holding elections in municipal committed, Haramzai.

A total of 79 candidates are contesting local body polls in municipal committee, Haramzai.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Male Pishin Lasbela Hub All P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

2 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

12 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

12 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

12 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.