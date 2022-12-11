ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The voting process is continuing for the local bodies elections in Balochistan's Hub and Lasbela districts as registered voters have started pouring in their respective polling stations to get their favourite candidate elected.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the first phase of local bodies elections is being held in district Lasbela, Hub and Municipal Committee, Haramzai of district Pashin, Balochistan.

The polling started at 8:00 a.m. and will continue till 5:00 p.m. without any break.

The ECP has already finalised all required arrangements.

There are a total of 272,323 registered voters in these two districts, with 153,236 male and 119,087 female voters. There are 259 polling stations and 690 polling booths to facilitate the voters.

While, some 6,151 male and 4,739 female voters are set to choose their representatives for municipal committee, Haramzai, Pishin, District.

As many as 13 polling stations and 30 polling booths have been set up for holding elections in municipal committed, Haramzai.

A total of 79 candidates are contesting local body polls in municipal committee, Haramzai.