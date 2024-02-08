Open Menu

Voting Underway In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process for the general elections in 2024 is underway in Karachi, like in other parts of the country.

The elections are being held for 61 general seats in the national assembly and 130 general seats in the provincial assembly of Sindh.

All 3925 candidates are taking part in the general elections for 61 general seats in the national assembly and 130 general seats in the provincial assembly across Sindh on Thursday.

1130 candidates out of 3925 are participating in the elections for 61 general seats in the national assembly, including 1048 male candidates and 82 female candidates, while 2795 candidates are competing for 130 general seats in the provincial assembly, including 2644 male candidates and 151 female candidates.

Moreover, around 1995 candidates are in the running for the general election in the metropolis.

