Voting Underway In Pano Aqil Cantonment

Sun 12th September 2021 | 03:30 PM

Voting underway in Pano Aqil cantonment

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Voting is underway in Pano Aqil cantonment board on Sunday, where two candidates contesting against each other.

Polling started at 8am and would continue until 5 pm without any interruption, while elections has been postponed in one ward Pano Aqil.

One candidate, Muhammad Yaqoob alias Muneer Mahar is contesting as independent, while Retired Major Ahmed Ali Soomro was contesting on the ticket of Pakistan Peoples Party.

CCTV cameras have been installed at polling station.

Apart from the police, paramilitary personnel have been deputed outside the premises of the polling station.

ECP has already given magisterial powers to the officers in charge of Rangers.

According to the instructions issued by the ECP, the use of mobile phones have been banned inside the polling station during the election process. This rule applied to the polling agents and voters; however, presiding officers and assisting presiding officers were exempted from such rules.

