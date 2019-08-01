Voting underway on resolution for removal of Chairman Senate

(@imziishan)

The voting in Senate was underway on Thursday on a resolution of the opposition for removal of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The voting in Senate was underway on Thursday on a resolution of the opposition for removal of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

Senator Muhammad Ali Saif, who was presiding the session, started the voting process when 64 Senators voted in favour of the resolution against the incumbent Chairman Senate.

When the process of voting commenced, the hall of the Senate was closed,however the Presiding Officer allowed use of lobbies.

The empty ballot box was shown to the two polling agents. Senator Javed Abbasi was acting as polling agent of the opposition while Nauman Wazir Khattak was the polling agent from the treasury benches.