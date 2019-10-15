UrduPoint.com
Vowda Announces Free Treatment Of Little Eye-patient, Takes Him To SKMH

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:24 PM

Vowda announces free treatment of little eye-patient, takes him to SKMH

LAHORE: (Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-15th Oct, 2019) Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vowda inquired after a child who is suffering from mysterious eye ailment, announcing that he would take the child wherever his treatment would be possible.

Talking to local media, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vowda said that he would utilize all possible resources for the treatment of child suffering from mysterious disease in his eyes and said that he would take him to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital for his checkup.

“ I will personally observe the treatment of the child and will bear all expenses of his treatment,” said Vowda, adding that “ rest of the three siblings of Wajid Ali should also be medically examined,”.

Earlier, Wajid Ali, 5, who belonged to Hasilpur was shifted to Wapda’s Hospital in Lahore and later the minister came to inquire after the ailing child. He met the parents of the child and took the ailing child to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital for his medical examination. Wajid had been suffering cancer in eyes for last two years and his family was helpless for his medical treatment at any good hospital.

Minister Vowda issued directions to Wapda officials and asked them to set up Free Help Line for poor patients.

More Stories From Pakistan

