Vowda Criticizes Khaqan For Showing Bad Gesture During Assembly Session

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:16 AM

Vowda criticizes Khaqan for showing bad gesture during assembly session

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Vawda on Thursday criticized former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi for showing bad gesture during last assembly session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Vawda on Thursday criticized former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi for showing bad gesture during last assembly session.

The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N had used derogatory remarks on the floor of the House against members of treasury benches and Speaker NA, he said while talking to a private television channel. There must be strict action against such elements who disgraced the parliament, he remarked. Replying to a question about uncivilized gesture adopted by Opposition party members during assembly session, he said there is no leniency for those leaders of PML-N, who were facing corruption and money laundering cases.

Shahbaz Sharif, he said, has faced the corruption cases before the national accountability bureau (NAB), but unfortunately, the courts had awarded bail to Ex Chief Minister Punjab. He pledged that PTI government would continue the process of accountability across the board for eliminating corruption from the society.

There must be equality and justice for every person so that country could make progress in every field, he said. "No one is above the law in this country, " he said.

