Vowda Criticizes Local Admin For Showing Negligence In Handling PIC Incident

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

Vowda criticizes local admin for showing negligence in handling PIC incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Wednesday criticized the local administration for showing negligence in handling Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), incident.

Some patients have lost their lives during the attack of lawyers community on the hospitals, he stated while speaking in a private news channel program.

He said that clash between the doctors and lawyers community was an indecent incident, which must be probed without discrimination.

The minister said that Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan having portfolio of minister for information in Punjab had discharged his duty with utmost care.

Faisal Vowda urged the Opposition parties to avoid point scoring on the issue of governance.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister's performance should not be compared with Shahbaz Sharif who had been ruling the province for the last three decades. The minister said that situation in the country has been changed. He stated that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would not allow anyone to plunder the national money and flee the country. To another question about role of Opposition in supporting the legislation process of extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), he said it was the responsibility of the government and the Opposition parties to resolve the matter in the national interest. About PIC Lahore incident, he said the responsible elements behind this gruesome incident should be given punishment as per law.

