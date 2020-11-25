Vowda urges PDM to cease public gatherings amid COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vowda Tuesday urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to cease public gatherings to save the people from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said despite restriction on public gatherings, the opposition parties were engaged in meetings for their vested interests.

The opposition was trying to escape from the corruption cases, he said adding the PDM did not have any interest in people's health.

Criticizing the Ex-prime minister's behavior, he said Nawaz Sharif was attacking the state organs by using unconstitutional language through video links.

He said the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party were responsible to damage the national economy and institutions.

Appreciating the strenuous efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made concrete measures for improving the economy and institutions.

In reply to a question, Faisal Vowda said the PDM's public meetings were just an entertainment programmes and nothing else.

He said the opposition benches were announcing dates for derailing the democratic government but the ruling party would continue its work for the masses welfare.