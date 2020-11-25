UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vowda Urges PDM To Cease Public Gatherings Amid COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Vowda urges PDM to cease public gatherings amid COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vowda Tuesday urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to cease public gatherings to save the people from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said despite restriction on public gatherings, the opposition parties were engaged in meetings for their vested interests.

The opposition was trying to escape from the corruption cases, he said adding the PDM did not have any interest in people's health.

Criticizing the Ex-prime minister's behavior, he said Nawaz Sharif was attacking the state organs by using unconstitutional language through video links.

He said the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party were responsible to damage the national economy and institutions.

Appreciating the strenuous efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made concrete measures for improving the economy and institutions.

In reply to a question, Faisal Vowda said the PDM's public meetings were just an entertainment programmes and nothing else.

He said the opposition benches were announcing dates for derailing the democratic government but the ruling party would continue its work for the masses welfare.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Water Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania certifies Biden election win

18 minutes ago

US Health Secretary Says Staffers in Touch with Bi ..

18 minutes ago

India's southeastern coast braces for powerful cyc ..

20 minutes ago

UK Gov't Journalist Blacklist Part of Policy of Cl ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.