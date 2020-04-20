UrduPoint.com
Vowda Urges Sindh Govt To Follow SoPs For Opening Trade Activities: Minister

Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:59 PM

Vowda urges Sindh govt to follow SoPs for opening trade activities: Minister

Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Monday said that there was no harm to allow trade and business activities anywhere in the country if people maintain the standard operating procedure (SOPs) in a proper manner

The Sindh government could open the business if the people could observe the SOPs in a befitting manner, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

Lamenting over the negative attitude of Pakistan Peoples Party leaders for playing politics over coronavirus pandemic, the minister said in this hour of trial, collective efforts were required to fighting against the dangerous virus.

To a question about distribution of food items among deserving families, he said the Sindh government should provide details of distribution of ration among masses so that transparency could be checked.

