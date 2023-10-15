Open Menu

Voyage Into A World Of Dreams: 'Voy! Voy! Voy!' Hit Pakistani Theaters

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2023

Voyage into a World of Dreams: 'Voy! Voy! Voy!' Hit Pakistani Theaters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) In an exciting revelation, HKC Entertainment, led by distributor Hammad Chaudhry, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Egyptian film, "Voy! Voy! Voy!".

The film, directed by Omar Hilal and produced by Hilal and Mohamed Hefzy, is set to captivate Pakistani audiences with its heartwarming narrative.

Inspired by true-life events, "Voy! Voy! Voy!" tells the compelling story of Hassan, a security guard who aspires to travel abroad. His journey takes an unexpected turn when he discovers blind football and decides to pose as a visually impaired man to join a team competing in a World Cup tournament in Europe.

This dramedy, starring Egyptian luminaries Nelly Karim and Mohamed Farag, boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Bayoumi Fouad, Taha Desouky, Amgad El Hagar, and Mohamed Abdel Azeem. The film promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with humor, drama, and heartfelt moments.

Distributor Hammad Chaudhry shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We are thrilled to bring 'Voy! Voy! Voy!' to the Pakistani audience. This film beautifully showcases the universal theme of pursuing one's dreams, and we believe it will resonate deeply with our viewers."

