Open Menu

VP ADB Calls On Commissioner Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 05:37 PM

VP ADB calls on Commissioner Quetta

Vice President and Zonal Chief of Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah along with other officers of the Bank called on Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat here Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Vice President and Zonal Chief of Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah along with other officers of the Bank called on Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat here Wednesday.

During the meeting, Manzoor Ahmad Shah presented the list of people who got loans from the ADB while they are using pretexts to pay their dues and also those who are defaulters of Agricultural Development Bank.

He requested Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat regarding the recovery of the Bank's loan.

On which the Commissioner said that he would immediately issue an order to recover the loans of the ADB and strict action could be taken against the defaulters.

Related Topics

Loan Quetta Bank Asian Development Bank From

Recent Stories

PCJCCI stresses collaboration with China to enhanc ..

PCJCCI stresses collaboration with China to enhance Pak chemical industry's comp ..

2 minutes ago
 Revamped Wafaqi Mohtasib website breaks language b ..

Revamped Wafaqi Mohtasib website breaks language barrier for easy complaint reso ..

2 minutes ago
 German political heavyweight Wolfgang Schaeuble di ..

German political heavyweight Wolfgang Schaeuble dies

3 minutes ago
 German political heavyweight Wolfgang Schaeuble di ..

German political heavyweight Wolfgang Schaeuble dies

11 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise after festive break

Stock markets rise after festive break

7 minutes ago
 Israel army chief says Gaza war to last 'many more ..

Israel army chief says Gaza war to last 'many more months'

7 minutes ago
MC retrieves commercial land worth Rs 1b from encr ..

MC retrieves commercial land worth Rs 1b from encroachers

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah- ..

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah-II

2 hours ago
 Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

4 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 18 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 18 paisa against Dollar

4 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice

Power shutdown notice

4 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat commences operations from ..

OIC General Secretariat commences operations from new headquarters

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan