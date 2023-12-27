VP ADB calls on Commissioner Quetta

Vice President and Zonal Chief of Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah along with other officers of the Bank called on Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat here Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Vice President and Zonal Chief of Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah along with other officers of the Bank called on Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat here Wednesday.

During the meeting, Manzoor Ahmad Shah presented the list of people who got loans from the ADB while they are using pretexts to pay their dues and also those who are defaulters of Agricultural Development Bank.

He requested Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat regarding the recovery of the Bank's loan.

On which the Commissioner said that he would immediately issue an order to recover the loans of the ADB and strict action could be taken against the defaulters.