VP PAJCCI Terms Federal Budget As Relief Oriented, Balanced

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2022 | 01:48 PM

Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has termed the federal budget for upcoming fiscal year as relief oriented and balanced.

Expressing his reaction over the federal budget presented on Friday by Federal Minister for Finance, Miftah Ismail, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said increase in salaries of government employees is a great relief while keeping in view prevailing pace of hike in prices of essential commodities.

Rise in pension is also a commendable step announced by government because senior citizens are hard press segment of society due to dearness and deserves a lot of attention and care, he added.

Zia also appreciated withdrawal of taxes on installation of solar panels that will help people in coping with prevailing wave of electricity shortfall ensuing in hours long power outages.

Reducing prices of renewable sources of electricity will help in more power generation through investment by people, Zia opined.

Zia said the measures taken by government for promotion of Pak-Afghan trade is also appreciating and expressed the hope that such an approach will be continued in future for increasing the volume of regional trade.

