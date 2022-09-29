VP PAJCCI welcomes new RTO Peshawar over assuming office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has welcomed newly appointed RTO (Regional Tax Officer) Peshawar, Aqeel Siddique over assuming his charge.

According to a press statement issued here on Thursday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi called on RTO Peshawar and congratulated him over his appointment.

Additional Commissioner, Bahadar Sher Afridi was also present on the occasion.

During discussion, Zia expressed the hope that Aqeel Siddique will take measures for facilitation of business community.

He also apprised him about working of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) in redressal of different problems faced by business community.

It merits a mention here that Zia Sarhadi also hold position of Honorary Media Affairs Coordinator in Federal Tax Ombudsman.

VP PAJCCI also held out assurance of extending full cooperation to RTO for smooth functioning of tax collection measures and in maintaining close liaison between tax officers and business community.

Speaking on the occasion, RTO Aqeel Siddique thanked Zia Sarhadi for his welcome visit and assured him of full cooperation to businessmen of KP.

Aqeel said businessmen can approach him at any time for conveying any problem and he will try his best to resolve their issues.