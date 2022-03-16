VP, PM matter of pride for university: VC IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that visits of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan to the university are a matter of pride and honor for the institution.

He said that due to the best infrastructure available at the university, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Kisan Card program in August last year and the Health Card program in February this year from this university. Talking to APP here today, he said that President Dr. Arif Alvi during his visit to the university this Tuesday praised the performance of the university and appreciated the university for imparting higher education to 57000 students. He said that the university has undergone improvements in infrastructure and overall academic and research structure during the last three years. Giving details, he told that the 2.5 MW solar power plant was completed in August last year while new buildings of the University College of Arts and Design, Faculty of Management Science, and Amphitheater were constructed.

He told that new hostels were also constructed under public-private partnership. He told that new departments were established and new faculties were formed to improve the academic and research structure of the varsity.

He told that the university is extending higher education to 57000 students including a big chunk from South Punjab and this is how the university is playing an important role in the uplift of the area. He said that almost 20000 students are availing various scholarships. Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob said that, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the university is working on Human Resource Development and the number of regular faculty has increased from 400 to 1200 in the last 3 years and this number is expected to cross 1600 this year. He said that in addition to regular faculty, 1200 part-time faculty members are also teaching at the university. He said that all the recruitments are done through a transparent process to maintain merit.

To a question, Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob told that the university has taken the initiative of establishing Competetive Exam Centre to prepare students for competitive exams including CSS and PMS. He said that the aim of the center was to increase the representation of South Punjab in civil bureaucracy. He told that Executive Training Centre was also functioning at the university for capacity building of faculty and staff.