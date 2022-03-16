UrduPoint.com

VP, PM Matter Of Pride For University: VC IUB

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 07:30 PM

VP, PM matter of pride for university: VC IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that visits of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan to the university are a matter of pride and honor for the institution.

He said that due to the best infrastructure available at the university, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Kisan Card program in August last year and the Health Card program in February this year from this university. Talking to APP here today, he said that President Dr. Arif Alvi during his visit to the university this Tuesday praised the performance of the university and appreciated the university for imparting higher education to 57000 students. He said that the university has undergone improvements in infrastructure and overall academic and research structure during the last three years. Giving details, he told that the 2.5 MW solar power plant was completed in August last year while new buildings of the University College of Arts and Design, Faculty of Management Science, and Amphitheater were constructed.

He told that new hostels were also constructed under public-private partnership. He told that new departments were established and new faculties were formed to improve the academic and research structure of the varsity.

He told that the university is extending higher education to 57000 students including a big chunk from South Punjab and this is how the university is playing an important role in the uplift of the area. He said that almost 20000 students are availing various scholarships. Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob said that, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the university is working on Human Resource Development and the number of regular faculty has increased from 400 to 1200 in the last 3 years and this number is expected to cross 1600 this year. He said that in addition to regular faculty, 1200 part-time faculty members are also teaching at the university. He said that all the recruitments are done through a transparent process to maintain merit.

To a question, Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob told that the university has taken the initiative of establishing Competetive Exam Centre to prepare students for competitive exams including CSS and PMS. He said that the aim of the center was to increase the representation of South Punjab in civil bureaucracy. He told that Executive Training Centre was also functioning at the university for capacity building of faculty and staff.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Education Punjab Visit February August IUB CSS All From Best Merit Packaging Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Khairpur resident big fan of film star Aamir Khan

Khairpur resident big fan of film star Aamir Khan

18 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

18 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation shows keen interest on mega pro ..

Chinese delegation shows keen interest on mega projects of Rawalpindi

18 minutes ago
 Man Utd must hit reset button after miserable seas ..

Man Utd must hit reset button after miserable season

18 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to improve distt east with maxi ..

Efforts being made to improve distt east with maximum development works: Admin

18 minutes ago
 SACM inaugurates Overseas Investment Desk in KP-EZ ..

SACM inaugurates Overseas Investment Desk in KP-EZDMC

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>